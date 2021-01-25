An unexpected pairing. Pete Davidson and Glenn Close interviewed each other for the latest edition of Variety‘s Actors on Actors segment, and although the stars couldn’t be more different, the interview was filled with hilarious tidbits.

“You’re so elegant and wonderful, I always thought you were British,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, told Close, 73, after she mentioned that she grew up in Connecticut. “And then I looked it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. She’s from an hour and a half away.'”

The three-time Tony winner then explained that she “grew up a little tomboy in the countryside,” contrary to what Davidson believed. Although the comedian said she was wonderful, it was Close who was nervous before the interview “because you just seem so cool,” she told him.

However, the King of Staten Island writer had many questions for the Hillbilly Elegy actress — specifically about the actress’ 1996 role in 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians, where she portrayed the infamous Cruella de Vil.

“There’s just so many questions,” Davidson told Close. “Cruella is amazing.”

She went on to share tidbits about her time as the villain — and revealed what she had Disney add into her contract.

“I asked to get some of the original dialogue from the animated feature because she said, ‘Chloroform them! Drown them!’ It’s really horrible stuff. I realized the meaner she was, the better she was. I loved that character,” the Golden Globe winner said. Davidson later asked if she took any of Cruella’s wardrobe, adding that the fur looks were “so fabulous.”

“I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie. Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no.”

The duo also spoke briefly about Saturday Night Live, with Davidson revealing what he prefers when it comes to skits.

“This is my seventh year. I started when I was 20. Colin [Jost] was there for, I think, seven or eight years as a writer but we both got made cast the same year,” he said, before sharing that he most enjoys his parts on “Weekend Update” as himself. “I write all those with my writing partner Dave [Sirus], who wrote The King of Staten Island with me. We usually sit in a room, and we try to make as much fun of me as possible, then just put jokes around it. That’s my favorite thing to do because you don’t have to put on all that makeup and stuff. Sometimes I love it, but the worst is sometimes you’re only in one thing, and you’ll be dressed up like a clock. I had to dress up as Count Chocula, which is a cereal mascot. You’re stuck in the outfit for four hours in your dressing room, just looking at yourself in the mirror.”