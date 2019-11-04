Glenn Close ‘Can’t Wait’ to See Emma Stone Succeed Her as Cruella de Vil





Doggone excited! Glenn Close is eager to see Emma Stone’s take on Cruella de Vil after playing the role in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Close, 72, exclusively told Us Weekly at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York City on Monday, November 4, that Stone, 30, hasn’t contacted her since landing the villainous role in the upcoming film Cruella, and Close is “not at all” surprised.

“She has two movies to look at,” the three-time Emmy winner added. “She doesn’t have to talk to me.”

Close also told Us she hasn’t been approached for a cameo in the 2021 film, and she’s not bummed about it. “I can’t wait to see what she did,” she said. “My Cruella was that, and we’ll see something new.”

Stone offered Disney fans the first look of her version of the character at the D23 Expo in August, revealing that the film will take place in the punk rock era of the 1970s, according to Variety. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is helming the project, and the cast also includes Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Close has plenty to keep her busy, however, especially as she campaigns to destigmatize mental illness. “We still have a ways to go, but yes, I think people are much more aware of it,” she told Us on Monday. “I think people have to be aware of how it impacts people — one in four — it impacts everybody. Unfortunately, a lot of things that happen in the news. People say, ‘Oh, it’s because someone is mentally ill.’ That is, first of all, not the real story. The real story is that we need in this country permanent funding to help with the research and places where people can go and get help.”

And on the acting front, Close recently wrapped production on the films Hillbilly Elegy and Four Good Days, both of which are now in post-production.

Cruella is slated for theatrical release on May 28, 2021.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin