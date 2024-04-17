Eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans noticed that a bouquet of daisies welcomed Daisy Kent onto the After the Final Rose stage, but The Bachelor season 28 contestant didn’t pick up on the gesture.

“I didn’t really even notice it, I remember me sitting there and out of the corner of my eye I remember seeing a daisy but I didn’t think anything of it.” Daisy, 25, said during the Wednesday, April 17, episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. “And then afterwards, I saw a bunch of TikToks of me sitting there with daisies and I was like, ‘That’s so cute!’”

Podcast cohost Tay Lautner joked the shake-up of bringing an arrangement of daisies on stage rather than The Bachelor’s signature roses might have been a last ditch effort at making Daisy agree to be the next Bachelorette.

After Bachelor Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the season 28 finale in March, fans were convinced Daisy was going to be the next lead of The Bachelorette — but she publicly declined the role during the After the Final Rose episode. Instead, fellow season 28 contestant Jenn Tran was crowned the next lead.

Daisy noted that she’s “very happy” with her decision to not be The Bachelorette, saying, “I think it was the best thing for me.”

“I did wonder though, I did question, when it was announced how I was going to feel,” she said. “And I just felt relieved. And I think I felt relieved too because the show was over, everyone knew what actually happened. … I just felt a weight lifted off of me, I was like, ‘I can breathe again.’”

Daisy previously explained that her reasoning for turning down the role stemmed from finally feeling in a good place with her mental and physical health. (Daisy, who now has a cochlear implant, experienced hearing loss amid her battle with Lyme disease.)

“There’s, like, a few reasons. One is my health is an aspect of it and I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you — not only emotionally but also physically.” Daisy explained during an appearance on “The Viall Files” earlier this month. “You’re up super late, it’s nonstop and I talked to a lot of past leads when [the show] was in talks with me and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.”

Daisy noted that she had “a lot of conversations” with her family members and previous Bachelor Nation leads before coming to a final decision about pursuing the role.

“Everyone was like, ‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,’ but a lot of people were like, ‘It’s also the best thing too,’ and no one regretted it,” she said. “But [they said], ‘If [you’re] doing it, make sure you’re ready.’ It didn’t feel right.”