Damar Hamlin is on the precipice of one of the greatest comeback stories in recent NFL history.

On Wednesday, September 4, Hamlin, 26, was named the starting safety for the Buffalo Bills when they open the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

The announcement from Bills head coach Sean McDermott comes less than two years after Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in January 2023, suffering cardiac arrest after making a tackle.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Hamlin candidly admitted what a mountain it’s been to climb.

“It’s been such a long journey and a long process,” said Hamlin, who spoke to Us via his partnership with Invisalign. “I think it’s hard to describe what it took to get myself back to this point.”

Hamlin continued, “It took me taking it one day at a time. I won’t ever lose sight of that. That’s my approach to the rest of this life journey that I’m on.”

The game — which kicks off from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8 — marks Hamlin’s first time as a starter since his on-field incident last year, which forced him to spend nine days in the hospital after his heartbeat was restored on the field.

Hamlin appeared in five games as a reserve last season after returning to the team.

As for his expectations this season, Hamlin said the only one he has is “just continuing to grow each day.”

Hamlin is a fan of the phrase “trust the process,” which he uses not only for himself but for a Bills team that is desperate for its first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years.

“I think keeping the focus internal and keeping the focus on the process is the main thing,” Hamlin said of the squad’s mindset. “Your process will take you as far as you trust it. I’m just deeply embedded in my process one day at a time. I’m committed to it.”

When Hamlin makes his entrance on Sunday — which is sure to elicit a gigantic, emotional roar from Bills Mafia — he’ll have a sparkly smile to match the moment thanks to his partnership with Invisalign.

“I understand how the confidence you get from Invisalign aligners goes hand-in-hand with the need to perform on and off the field,” Hamlin explained. “It’s not only performance-based, but just the confidence that you get to walk in any room to just be yourself.”