Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, Tori Spelling and more celebrities are ready to battle it out for the mirrorball trophy on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The full cast of the ABC reality competition show’s upcoming season was announced on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Good Morning America. Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher and Phaedra Parks are also part of this season’s group of competitors.

They will be facing off on the dance floor against Chandler Kinney, Dwight Howard, Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson, Brooks Nader and Danny Amendola, who round out the cast.

As for which pros will be returning to the ballroom, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach,Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten,Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold, Britt Stewart and Pasha Pashkov will all be competing with their respective stars.

Xochitl Gomez is the reigning champion after winning the inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with partner Val Chmerkovskiy in December 2023. “It feels crazy,” the actress, 18, exclusively told Us Weekly after the pair’s victory. “I think it’s going to take me a minute to fully register.”

Gomez emphasized her surprise over taking home the trophy after doubting her skills early in the competition.

“I can’t believe we did that,” she said of the win. “I was like, ‘[We’ll make it to] week five, maybe. Yeah!’ And then by the time we got [to week five], I was like, ‘OK, oop, we’re here, and maybe, we might stay, question mark?’”

Chmerkovskiy, 38, chimed in at the time: “There’s so many elements. There’s so many variables that you don’t have control over. So, we just really just focused on squeezing every ounce of fun and joy out of it.”

Later that month, Chmerkovskiy denied rumors that he was retiring from the show after winning season 32.

“This is so funny. We have had so many people ask us, well ask Val, if he’s retiring this season,” Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “Do people know something that we don’t know? Val?”

Chmerkovskiy subsequently replied, “I don’t know, [but] no, I’m not retiring. What is that? I would love to be back if the show brings me back. I’ll be there.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will air live simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ and are available next day on Hulu. Keep scrolling to meet the dancers and their pros:

Tori Spelling (With Pasha Pashkov)

Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show Beverly Hills 90210, which she also executive produced. She created, executive produced and starred in the long-running series Tori and Dean with ex-husband Dean McDermott, the spinoff series sTORIbook Weddings as well as True Tori, HGTV’s Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever and At Home With Tori. Spelling is also a five-time New York Times bestselling author, has authored the children’s book Presenting Tallulah and coffee table party planning book CelebrTORI. Spelling has had multiple product lines and she currently hosts two podcasts on iHeart, “90210MG with Jennie Garth,” and her own podcast “MisSPELLING,” which she also executive produces.

Anna Delvey (With Ezra Sosa)

Delvey is an artist, fashion icon and infamous New York City socialite who gained international attention after Netflix purchased the rights to her story and developed it into the 2022 miniseries Inventing Anna. Delvey’s life story has been the subject of several other TV shows, interviews, podcasts and theater productions. Some view her as a cunning scam artist, while others see her as a charismatic and ambitious entrepreneur who took advantage of NYC social elite in an effort to open a prestigious art studio.

Danny Amendola (With Witney Carson)

Amendola is a former NFL wide receiver who played 13 seasons and is a two-time Super Bowl Champion as a member of the New England Patriots. Amendola was recently inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Hall of Fame in 2024. His professional football career in the NFL began when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. After one year on the practice squad with Dallas and Philadelphia, he got elevated to the active roster with the St. Louis Rams in 2009. He became a breakout star in St. Louis before signing a five-year contract with the New England Patriots in 2013. While in New England, Amendola became a trusted receiver of quarterback Tom Brady and a fan favorite known for making his biggest plays and having his best games when the stakes were highest in the NFL playoffs. Amendola retired from the NFL in 2021.

Joey Graziadei (With Jenna Johnson)

The season 28 Bachelor is a teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, With his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion, Graziadei won the hearts of America and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. Now that finding love has been checked off his to-do list, Graziadei keeps busy spending time with family, traveling the world, and raising awareness for causes he’s passionate about like cancer research.

Dwight Howard (With Daniella Karagach)

Howard played basketball in the NBA for 19 years professionally and is an NBA Champion, eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team member, five-time All-Defensive Team member and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He holds the record for having the most dunks in NBA history along with being the only player in NBA history to earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

Howard is also an entrepreneur, filmmaker, community leader, media figure and philanthropist. Expanding his focus over the past few years, he is currently the co-owner of a professional basketball league in Asia with plans to go global.

Chandler Kinney (With Brandon Armstrong)

Kinney trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy and discovered acting at age 9. Currently, she can be seen starring in the Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. She also portrays Willa in the Disney Channel musical film franchise Zombies. Previously, she was in Fox’s Lethal Weapon, FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum, the CW’s 90210, Amazon’s Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, The Haunted Hathaways for Nickelodeon, and Disney’s Girl Meets World and K.C. Undercover.

Ilona Maher (With Alan Bersten)

Maher is a Team USA Rugby Sevens bronze medalist and two-time Olympian, having represented the United States in Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020. Maher recently went viral on social media for sharing her authentic journey as a professional female athlete to help grow the game of rugby and promote body appreciation. An ambassador for ChildFund Rugby, an organization that uses integrated rugby and life skills to help young people from vulnerable communities across the world overcome challenges, Maher traveled to Laos to help in their mission of inspiring positive social change.

Brooks Nader (With Gleb Savchenko)

Nader is a supermodel and actress who is known for her work in campaigns, runway shows, branded partnerships, strategic collaborations and more. Her career has continued to skyrocket since she made her debut in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Throughout her career, Nader has worked with esteemed brands and fashion houses. In May 2024, she was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend and featured on the cover of the magazine for the second time in celebration of the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

Stephen Nedoroscik (With Rylee Arnold)

Nedoroscik, more popularly known as the “pommel horse guy,” is a distinguished American gymnast. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, he captured America’s heart by helping the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team secure their first team medal in 16 years by winning bronze. He also won an individual bronze medal on the pommel horse. Beyond his athletic achievements, Nedoroscik is a passionate advocate for men’s gymnastics and works to raise awareness for the sport. He is also dedicated to supporting individuals with low vision, using his platform to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the gymnastics community and beyond.

Eric Roberts (With Britt Stewart)

Roberts is a Georgia native, whose first professional acting job in front of a camera was Another World at age 19 in New York. He entered into features in King of the Gypsies at 21 and earned multiple Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar nomination. One of his favorite jobs was the portrayal of Junior in Danny McBride’s Righteous Gemstones. He has also made proud appearances in music videos from The Killers, Keaton Simons, Akon, Ja Rule, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and numerous artists from around the world.

Phaedra Parks (With Val Chmerkovskiy)

Parks has become a household name in reality TV by starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ultimate Girls Trip, four-time Emmy Award-nominated and People’s Choice Award-winning series, The Traitors as well as Will Trent. She is also a successful attorney, businesswoman, author, mortician, motivational speaker, social activist, certified reiki master healer and mother to two young sons with ex-husband Apollo Nida. As managing partner of The Parks Group, Parks practices law in the areas of entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation.

Parks earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wesleyan College, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia as well as a degree in mortuary sciences from Jefferson State College.

Reginald VelJohnson (With Emma Slater)

VelJohnson is the iconic TV dad from the sitcom Family Matters and well known as Al Powell in Die Hard and Die Hard 2. He was recently the TV dad on five versions of Progressive’s national commercial campaign and sings on the Planters Christmas commercial. He recently costarred in the indie feature Roswell Delirium, played the lead in the TV movie of the week Ghost of Christmas Always, had a recurring role on Disney+’s Turner & Hooch and was featured in the leading role in the indie feature Christmas Lottery. He also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, The Prayer Box and on CBS’s Mom and Station 19 and was a recurring character on The CW’s Hart of Dixie.

Jenn Tran (With Sasha Farber)

Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami; and when she’s not studying, the 26-year-old Bachelor Nation fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.