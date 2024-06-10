Fans of Knives Out may do a double take when they see Daniel Craig’s dramatic hair change in Wake Up Dead Man.

In the first look photo of the Netflix film, Benoît Blanc (Craig) debuted long hair as he gazed away from the camera. Craig, 56, donned a three-piece suit while he held a hat in one hand and placed his other in his pocket.

Writer and director Rian Johnson also shared the black-and-white snap via X on Monday, June 10, writing, “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man — see you on the other side.”

The film’s pic came one month after Johnson, 50, dropped a teaser for the third installment of the franchise. The clip revealed that Craig would reprise his role as the private detective and that the movie would be released in 2025.

“In the beginning, the knives came out,” he said in a voiceover. “Then behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

The star-studded cast includes Josh Brolin, Thomas Haden Church, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daryl McCormack and Mila Kunis.

While the plot has been kept under wraps, some fans of the whodunit franchise think they have already determined who’s the next murderer.

“Waiting to hear which actor who headlined an MCU movie is in Knives Out 3 so I know who the killer is,” one social media user wrote after Renner’s casting was announced.

Fans may remember that in both previous installments of the franchise actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were unmasked as the killer. Renner, 53, played Clint Barton, a.k.a Hawkeye, in the Avengers movies and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye.

It’s not confirmed whether the fan theory holds any weight. Johnson, for his part, previously teased some of his ideas for the third movie via social media.

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he wrote via X in May. “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”