Rian Johnson seems to be asking half of Hollywood to be in his next Knives Out installment — and Us Weekly still has a few more casting suggestions.

The first Knives Out film debuted in 2019 and followed Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, as he solved the murder of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The sequel, Glass Onion, premiered on Netflix three years later, once again featuring Blanc as he jetted off to billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) private island to solve yet another complicated crime.

The franchise has quickly become known for its star-studded cast, with the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas appearing in the first film. Glass Onion, meanwhile, brought on board A-listers like Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monaé and Leslie Odom Jr.

Johnson, who serves as both writer and director on the movies, announced his plans for a third installment in 2024. Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the story will once again center around Craig as the crime-solving guru.

In May 2024, it was announced that Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack would also have roles.

However, Us believes that the cast list isn’t quite complete. Keep scrolling for everyone else we believe should be cast in Knives Out 3:

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

We normally can’t relate to desperation, but this duo making an appearance in the next Knives Out movie would be a dream come true for Us. With her sassy “Nonsense” lyrics and his Saltburn performance, this real-life couple would be the perfect fit.

Ryan Gosling

Even a cameo in the Knives Out world would be Kenough for Us when it comes to Ryan Gosling. Movies like Barbie and The Nice Guys prove he’s got the comedic chops needed, but this is one actor who can do just about anything. We also love a man who commits to a bit, and no one does that better than Gosling.

Lindsay Lohan

The teenage drama queen of the early ‘00s! Is there anyone better fit for a Knives Out film? Rumors that Lohan could appear in the third installment of the franchise made the rounds in May 2024, but nothing has been confirmed — yet.

Aubrey Plaza

After her roles in White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, do we really have to explain this one any further?

Steven Yeun

Coming off his incredible nuanced performance in Beef — and as someone who has already proved they can survive the zombie apocalypse — Yeun feels like a perfect fit for a dark comedy like Knives Out.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is, well, Keke Palmer, and that should be enough. However, her performance in season 1 of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens — and MTV’s Scream series — prove she’s a perfect final girl, and someone who might solve the mystery before Blanc himself.

Messi

The unsung star of Anatomy of a Fall — and the 2023 awards season — Messi clearly already knows how to handle a murder mystery plot. Plus, who is going to question the dog’s motives?

Florence Pugh

We’ve been rallying for Pugh to make an appearance in a Knives Out movie ever since she posted that photo of herself sipping on a cocktail while the rest of her Don’t Worry Darling costars dealt with spit gate at the Venice Film Festival. She’s also undeniably one of the most talented actress’ of our time. A true icon, really.

Dev Patel

To be totally honest, we really want to see Dev Patel in everything. He’s got the comedy chops, he was born to be a romantic lead — and as long as he survives the film, we want him there.

Jennifer Coolidge

Do we actually just want to see the entire White Lotus cast pop up in Knives Out 3? Maybe. But Coolidge’s campy performance in both seasons of the HBO series make her an undeniable favorite for this film. She knows how to ground even the most out-there of characters, and we are dying to see what she could do with a role in Johnson’s universe.

Halle Berry

Think Halle Berry’s Flintstones character, but make a murder mystery. Is there anything more powerful?

Blue Ivy Carter

She may be the daughter of Beyoncé, but Blue Ivy has been making a name for herself over the past few years, appearing on stage during her mom’s Renaissance tour. Let her be a rich heiress who calls upon Blanc to solve the murder of her dog walker. Or something else. Just bring her in, Johnson.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage could arguably be considered the king of camp. His roles in films like Kick-Ass, Ghostrider and Face Off seemingly make him the perfect candidate for a murder mystery, and he’s already played Benjamin Franklin Gates in the National Treasure franchise, a historian who goes on an adventure to find a treasure hidden by the Founding Fathers. Move over, Benoit Blanc.

Ayo Edebiri

Much like Patel, we really just want to see Ayo Edebiri in everything, ever. She’s one of the funniest people in Hollywood, but she’s also one of the smartest — and her work on The Bear proves she can pull off the more dramatic moments. There’s only one stipulation: her character must have an Irish accent.

Anna Sawai

Coming off her incredible performance in Shogun, Anna Sawai is quickly becoming Hollywood royalty. Her talent and beauty are so stunning, it almost feels irresponsible to not make her a part of the Knives Out world. Are we right, or are we right?

The Muppets

All of them. Each and every one. … And they did it.