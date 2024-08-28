Danielle Collins is not interested in a farewell tour.

The American tennis star, 30, lost in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, August 27, her final major singles appearance after announcing her retirement plans in January.

To mark the occasion, tournament director Stacey Allaster was courtside following the match with a bouquet of roses to give to Collins, meant to commemorate her final time competing in New York.

However, Collins didn’t even break her stride in leaving the court, failing to acknowledge either Allaster or the flowers. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly shortly after the match, Collins explained why.

“It’s really important to note this,” said Collins, who spoke to Us via her partnership with sunscreen brand WearSPF. “I requested before the tournament started that I not have a ceremony. I requested that multiple times. My coach requested that in writing. So I was a little bit caught off guard when that was the tact that was taken afterwards, because I specifically asked to not have that.”

She added, “I appreciate the thoughtfulness around wanting to do it. I think it all comes from a good place.”

However, Collins further insisted that the desire to shun the fanfare and attention that typically comes from a high-profile retirement is how she’s approached her entire career.

“I think a lot of that has stemmed from feeling bad for others when they don’t get to have a similar experience,” Collins explained. “For a long time, I felt like when I had success, a lot of people weren’t always happy for me. In the beginning of my career, I was villainized a lot for my on-court demeanor and being a fiery personality. I got a lot of scrutiny because of that.”

Collins continued, “When I would receive that type of scrutiny or criticism, I would often feel really bad for the person writing it and feel guilty thinking, ‘Oh, wow, I hope I didn’t cause this person pain. I hope I didn’t trigger someone’s feelings and emotions.’ Because I know how that can feel.”

The four-time WTA champion and 2022 Australian Open finalist candidly admitted she’s often felt shame for being lauded for her ability on the tennis court, which she connected back to her childhood.

“Look, I come from a family where me and my brother were the first ones to go to college,” Collins said. “I grew up in a family that did not come from financial opportunity. My parents have been incredibly supportive and encouraging of me. But at the same time, sometimes I can also feel guilty or bad about my success. Because I know that not everybody has gotten to live the life that I had.”

With her time in the tennis sun fading — she will officially retire at the end of the 2024 season — Collins is continuing to preach the benefits of protection from its rays.

“I have a compartment in my car with sunscreen, I have it in my bag, I have it literally everywhere I go,” she said. “I am constantly reapplying, especially on my face. It’s honestly the biggest part of my skincare routine.”

In particular, WearSPF’s mineral-based formula is one that’s meant to stand up to the conditions of being a professional tennis player.

“I have tried every product out there over the years, and the most difficult thing you face when you’re playing a sport when you’re sweating a lot is getting it to stay on,” Collins explained. “This sunscreen just melts into my skin. It’s why this partnership has been so cool and organic. Because of how crazy I am about my sunscreen.”