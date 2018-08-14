Getting the gang back together! The beloved girl group Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex are reuniting for their first tour in four years.

“We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs but on any journey, you know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on. So we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives,” O’Day, 34, told E! News on Tuesday, August 14. “To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

The group first broke up in 2009 but reunited in August 2013 without original member D.Woods. However, they cut ties again in August 2014 following a reported physical fight during a meeting. Their album DK3 dropped two months later.

Their upcoming The Universe Is Undefeated Tour will feature songs from O’Day and Bex’s Dumblonde spinoff project and Richard’s solo career. Richard, 35, explained what finally inspired the three to reunite.

“The conversations started because I think Aubrey and I wanted to touch base cause we hadn’t in a long time and I think we both, you know, had feelings of feeling like we needed to have that conversation,” Richard added to E! “We’re sisters at the end of the day, and I think if you go through life, you still remember, like, I really want a relationship with these girls even though you go through things. You really want that camaraderie and so Aubrey and I had a great conversation.”

While O’Day teased that the group may have new music coming, Bex, 38, opened up about her excitement to reunite with the girls. “The chemistry is pretty incredible and you can’t make that stuff up, so just enjoying the fans and being back together as a family, fans included,” she said of what she’s most looking forward to.

The news comes five months after Us Weekly confirmed that O’Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. from the end of 2011 to March 2012 while he was still married to Vanessa Trump, although the couple has since split. O’Day has stayed out of the spotlight since the relationship made headlines, but she is set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp season 11.

Danity Kane will kick off their tour in Stamford, Connecticut, in September. Click here to see what other cities they’re playing and buy tickets!

