Daryl Hall took to the stage amid his mysterious legal battle with musical partner John Oates to perform the duo’s biggest hits.

Hall, 77, spent his Thanksgiving singing Hall & Oates classics for fans in Japan on Thursday, November 23. According to Variety, Hall performed “Private Eyes,” “Out of Touch” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” during his gig at the Tokyo Garden Theater, which also featured an appearance from Utopia’s Todd Rundgren.

One day before Hall’s Japan concert, news broke that the musician was granted a restraining order against Oates, 75, with whom he formed Hall & Oates in 1970. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, November 22, that Hall filed to receive a temporary restraining order, as well as an undisclosed complaint, on November 16. Court documents and details about the lawsuit are currently sealed.

Oates, for his part, had not publicly addressed the restraining order. On Wednesday, however, he shared a tweet encouraging fans to be kind to one another. “During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let’s not forget those experiencing challenges globally,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

He continued: “As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world.”

Since their formation, Hall & Oates has released 18 studio albums and scored six No. 1 hits. They dropped their most recent record, Home for Christmas, in 2006, and last toured together in 2022.

Though information about the pair’s legal drama is unknown, Hall seemingly hinted at some bad blood between him and Oates during a September 2022 interview on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. “I don’t have a partner. You say John Oates is my partner?” he said, clarifying that his and Oates’ partnership is strictly business, not creative.

“We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been separate, and that’s a really important thing for me,” Hall added. At the time, he clarified that he and Oates were “not acrimonious” and were on good terms, stating, “We just have different directions and have had since about 1975.”

In July, Oates told UltimateGuitar.com that although he’d “never say no” to recording with Hall again, he doesn’t think they will ever reunite. “I doubt it,” he shared. “I think Daryl and I have moved beyond it, I really do. The future of Hall & Oates is in the past.”