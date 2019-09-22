



A new generation. David Arquette and Courteney Cox‘s daughter Coco is a fan of her mom’s sitcom, Friends.

Arquette, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Creative Coalition Presents the Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala — where his sister Patricia Arquette was honored — in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 21 that his 14-year-old daughter does watch the show.

Cox, 55, portrayed perfectionist Monica Geller on the iconic comedy series. Arquette appeared in the season 3 episode “The One With The Jam” as Malcolm, a former boyfriend of Ursula who mistakenly stalked Phoebe.

Coco has another Friends connection, too. Jennifer Aniston, who played Monica’s best friend Rachel, is her godmother.

However, Coco isn’t interested in watching the Scream film franchise. Her parents met on set of the first Scream film in 1996.

“We started watching the first one but she got too shy about it,” the actor told Us. “It gave her the ickies [to see her parents on TV].”

Cox and Arquette married in June 1999 but separated in October 2010. Arquette filed for divorce in June 2012 and it was finalized in May 2013.

Coco has also taken an interest in show business like her parents. Arquette said she’s aware of the downside of the entertainment industry but he is still a supportive father.

“Well, she’s seen it. It’s a really sort of grueling business and she does her plays and she loves singing,” he told Us. “She really takes that seriously. So I support her in that. I just drove her to work right now. She has a play she’s doing at the moment so I’m just really proud of her. She’s incredible,” he said.

The actor is also the father of sons Charlie, 5, and Guss, 2, who he shares with his wife, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Christina McLarty. The couple wed in 2015.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!