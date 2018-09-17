One bride’s wedding was stranger than most. She got Stranger Things star David Harbour to officiate it!

The 43-year-old actor had vowed to officiate the wedding if the fan, Twitter user @ErickaElizabeth, got enough retweets. She did, and he followed through — and even showed up to the ceremony dressed like his character, Sheriff Jim Hopper.

“Hey internet,” Harbour tweeted on Saturday, September 15. “I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago.”

That promise came in January after @ErickaElizabeth tweeted, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”

Harbour responded: “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes”

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Less than 24 hours later, the bride-to-be had reached that goal. “Dammit,” Harbour tweeted the following day. “Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us…”

The fan wedding comes as the Stranger Things cast and crew buckle down on season 3, which is scheduled to start streaming in summer 2019, according to this “Starcourt Mall” teaser.

Us Weekly chatted with stars of the Netflix hit at the debut of the Stranger Things maze at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, September 14.

“It’s been very fun,” actress Sadie Sink exclusively told Us about the production of the third season. “It’s very hot in Atlanta so that’s been kind of a challenge, but we’re getting through it.”

The 16-year-old also told Us that viewers will see more interaction between her character, Max, and Lucas. “It’s funny,” she said. “The dynamic between them is really funny in season 3. Just kind of like the same Lucas and Max that you saw in season 2.”

Gaten Matarazzo, meanwhile, exclusively told Us that filming season 3 has been “a little stressful.”

“This season is so intense,” the 16-year-old explained. “There’s a lot to do, I’m loving every minute of it though. I’m loving the material that I have. I think everyone’s gonna like it a lot.”

Matarazzo also revealed season 3 is “scarier” than past chapters and “very, very original.”

He elaborated: “I feel like the past two seasons thrived a lot on nostalgia and reference. I don’t think this season needs it as much anymore. We get it, it’s in the ‘80s. The show is great by itself, and I think they want to show that they have abilities to capture audiences without going back to stuff that’s already been used … Season 3 is gonna come and it’s gonna be more, ‘Whoa! That’s unexpected.’”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

