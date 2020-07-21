David Schwimmer Settles the Friends’ Ross and Rachel Break Debate

David Schwimmer is standing by Ross! In a new interview, the Friends alum opened up about the famous “we were on a break” debacle from the sitcom. In case you need a refresher, during season 3, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) told Ross that she needed “a break.” A few hours later, he spent the night with another woman. However, his defense — repeated throughout the entire season — was that they “were on a break,” so he didn’t really do anything wrong.

“People are so passionately divided about whether or not they were on a break,” the Intelligence star, 53, said during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 20. “It’s not even a question, they were on a break.”

The actor also hinted at what’s to come on the Friends reunion special on HBO Max, which was originally set to air in May but had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s unscripted — it’s basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits. It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August,” Schwimmer said about when the group — the full original cast and creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane — plan to film. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

In February, the new streaming service announced the news of the reunion, which will be the first time when all six stars — Schwimmer, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — are on screen together since the show wrapped in 2004 after 236 episodes.

“Guess you could call this ‘The One Where They Get Back Together,’” HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement at the time. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

Over its ten seasons, Friends received 62 Primetime Emmy nominations (four wins), 10 Golden Globe nominations (one win), 14 Screen Actors Guild nominations (two wins) and 11 People’s Choice nominations (11 wins).