Brace yourself, Team Pacey. That happily ever after witnessed in the 2003 Dawson’s Creek finale may not have lasted after all. The finale revealed that Joey (Katie Holmes) chose Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and the two were living together in New York. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Dawson (James Van Der Beek) had become a successful director and finally secured a meeting with his idol, Steven Spielberg.

So what would happen next, if creator Kevin Williamson was to bring back the series today?

“I think Pacey and Joey got married. I think they had a family, I think there were troubles. I think they got a divorce,” the writer and producer told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that when we meet them they’re in a very dark place. But there’s still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children. As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other. And they just can’t stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults.”

He also gave an update on where Dawson would be — and apparently that meeting with Spielberg didn’t go too well.

“I’m a man of conflict. I would want to, of course, show some conflict. I think Dawson became Spielberg, all his dreams came true. I think they shattered,” Williamson said. “I think he fell apart. I think he never really found love and, when we come upon him, he’s just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that’s going to make it magical.”

Luckily, fans will not see these heartbreaking story lines turn into reality. Williamson also revealed during the interview that he isn’t interested in bringing the show back, but wouldn’t mind watching a new writer take on the challenge. (Let’s hope that writer is less about conflict!)

Van Der Beek, Jackson and Holmes were joined by Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Mary Beth Peil for a full 20th anniversary reunion.

Dawson’s Creek is currently streaming on Hulu.

