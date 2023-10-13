Days of Our Lives star Emily O’Brien is breaking her silence on replacing actress Jen Lilley in the role of Theresa Donovan.

“Don’t worry, I am sure Gwen is still smirking somewhere …” O’Brien, 38 — who has portrayed Gwen Rizczech (now von Leuschner) on Days since 2020 — began a lengthy Instagram statement on Thursday, October 12. “I want to take a small respite from the current events of the world to show my utmost gratitude for the opportunity to have portrayed such a beautifully layered character for the past 4 years.”

O’Brien continued: “[Gwen] has taken me through such a delicious discovery of who she is, and what she ultimately always yearned for— despite all her pain, vengeance and deceit. To be loved. Perhaps someday, somewhere away from Salem, she can finally find it.”

Noting that she’s “excited to explore” the character of Theresa, O’Brien encouraged fans to act with kindness. “So, as I step into the shoes (and wig) of a very different role, I hope that you can keep an open mind, have fun with my interpretation, and enjoy the ride,” she wrote. “After all, it’s just a bit of dress up and make believe, really. ;)”

Several fans and fellow soap stars shared their support for O’Brien in the post’s comments, including Lilley, 39, who wrote, “YOU’RE DOING A WONDERFUL JOB 🙌🙌🙌.”

O’Brien’s costar Paul Telfer, who plays Xander Kiriakis, commented, “You’re amazing Emily!” while Kristen DiMera actress Stacy Haiduk wrote, “❤️❤️❤️You are so talented Emily! Anything you do will be gold!!!!! Always such a pleasure working with you in any character!!!!!🥰🥂🍷.”

It was announced in the credits of the show’s October 2 episode that O’Brien would take over as Theresa for the remainder of the season. The news came as a shock to fans and Lilley, who has played Theresa on and off since 2013.

Lilley told Soaps.com in August that she was blindsided on set about the recasting after reprising the character for episodes surrounding the funeral of Victor Kiriakis (played by the late John Aniston), which aired last month.

She told the outlet earlier this month that she harbors “no hard feelings” toward O’Brien. “That poor girl has had to have conversations with me [on set, knowing she was going to replace me]. How horrible she must have felt!” she told the outlet.

Lilley commemorated her time on the show in a lengthy Instagram message as her final episodes began to air. “Playing Jeanne Theresa Donovan off and on for the last 10 years has taught me so much about empathy and grace. I have enjoyed every moment of her hilarious sass and ferocity, layered with brokenness,” she wrote on September 19.

She continued: “To the cast and crew at @dayspeacock, I love you forever. You’re my family. And to the best fans a girl could ask or hope for: remember there is no pit so deep you could ever find yourself in where God’s love cannot find you still. You are never beyond redemption. You are called by grace and marked with love. Thank you for supporting me on this decade long journey.”