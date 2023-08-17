Months after his last onscreen appearance, Days of Our Lives finally addressed the fate of John Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis.

The soap opera bid one final farewell to the late actor on the Wednesday, August 16, episode. After it was revealed last week that Victor’s plane from Greece back to the fictional town of Salem lost contact with air traffic control, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was informed the plane had crashed en route and that Victor’s body was recovered by the coast guard.

John ultimately broke Victor’s tragic fate to his family and his wife, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), who broke down in tears in his arms. The episode concluded with a tribute to Aniston, who died at the age of 89 in November 2022.

“In loving memory of John Aniston,” a close-up of a photograph of Victor was captioned in the episode’s final shot.

One month after his death, Aniston made his final appearance as Victor on a December 2022 episode of Days. The episode featured a flashback sequence of Victor’s most memorable moments over the years and ended with the character sailing off into the sunset. The actor appeared in over 2,000 episodes of the long-running drama from 1970 to 2022.

John’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed her father’s death late last year via Instagram. “Sweet papa … John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote alongside photos with her father on November 14. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔. Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️.”

John is also survived by his wife, Sherry Rooney, his son, Alexander, 34, and his stepson, John, 64. (The late soap star shared Jennifer, 54, with his ex-wife, Nancy Dow, who passed away in 2016.)

“He adored Jen and was so proud of everything she’s achieved,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “It’s heartbreaking for her to be dealing with this but she’s focusing on what a wonderful legacy her dad is leaving behind and trying to help Sherry in any way she can.”

Earlier that year, Jennifer honored her father’s work in the entertainment industry by presenting him with a 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award. “This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” the Morning Show star said during the ceremony.

She continued: “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”