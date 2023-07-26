Lisa Rinna is speaking out about the Days of Our Lives workplace culture after a recent report alleged misconduct on set.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25, to repost an article headline about Albert Alarr — a director on the soap opera — facing an internal misconduct investigation earlier this year.

Rinna added her own message to the since-deleted Story. “Karma is a bitch,” she wrote. “Well, this took a long time. … The last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock, I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people how I felt — Albert included — and they didn’t do a thing until now it seems.”

Rinna last reprised her role as Billie Reed in the 2021 limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Her comments about misconduct on set came the same day that Deadline reported that a nine-week investigation into Alarr, 67, was launched in March after an employee filed a complaint alleging that women had been disproportionally impacted by a round of layoffs.

The outlet reported that the investigation evolved after misconduct allegations against Alarr were raised, including claims that he “groped” cast members. The investigation included an incident from five or six years ago where Alarr allegedly grabbed and kissed a Days of Our Lives actress without her consent. Alarr eventually apologized to the actress.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Corday Productions, which distributes Days of Our Lives, issued a statement to Deadline after the investigation was complete.

“After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment,” the statement read. The company did not provide specifics on what those actions were. According to reports, Alarr received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. Us Weekly has reached out to both Alarr and Rinna for comment.

Rinna, for her part, previously spoke about her experience returning to the Days of Our Lives universe during a September 2021 interview with Today.

“I hold a special place in my heart for Billie Reed, and I love her probably — I’m closer to her than any character I’ve ever played, and it’s always fun to go back and revisit her,” she said at the time.

Rinna first began portraying the character in 1992. She left the daytime drama in 1995 but went on to reprise the role in 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2021. The actress left behind another TV series earlier this year; in January, she announced her exit from RHOBH after 8 seasons.

“It has been heaven, absolute heaven,” Rinna exclusively told Us in March of life after the Bravo series. “I mean, I’ve been to Paris and London and I’ve been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I’m having really the time of my life.”