Pulling out all the stops … and more! The highly anticipated Deadpool 2 is already loaded with returning A-list Hollywood stars, action and comedy, but there’s one small cameo that fans didn’t know was coming.

Cue Brad Pitt. The 54-year-old Fury actor may not have a leading role, but he’ll turn heads as he makes the briefest appearance as an invisible member of X Force. Viewers will have to keep their eyes wide open to get a glimpse of Pitt’s face as he parachutes out of a plane.

The Academy award winner is gone in the blink of an eye after his character — spoiler alert! — runs into power lines and is shown getting electrocuted.

The sequel to the 2016 fantasy film once again stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool himself. The 41-year-old actor has also been challenging the status quo of film promoting while doing press for the superhero flick.

In the most recent trailer for the film, Reynolds can be seen rocking his character’s attire along with a set of heels as he crashes Celine Dion’s new music video to “Ashes,” her first track released in two years.

In the clip, Deadpool arrives on stage with the 50-year-old singer to perform a fervent interpretive dance while Dion performs alongside a live orchestra. “Celine! That was amazing,” he exclaimed at the end of the video in which he’s back in the audience.

“That was the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen in my life,” he continued before the unexpected duo began to banter back-and-forth. Reynolds later revealed that the dancing was not actually done by him, but a professional named Yanis Marshall.

And this wasn’t the first time Reynolds has caused chaos while promoting the film’s sequel. In a March teaser for the movie, he took the opportunity to hilariously shade the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in which his wife wife Blake Lively stars.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 18.

