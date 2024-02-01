Demi Lovato Performs Heart Attack for Heart Attack Survivors

Demi Lovato performed her song “Heart Attack” for a room full of heart attack survivors — and some audience members were not impressed.

Lovato, 31, was the headliner at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, January 31, in New York City, where she sang some of her biggest hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” “Confident” and “Skyscraper.”

According to an eyewitness, it was Lovato’s choice of “Heart Attack,” however, that raised a few eyebrows in the crowd.

“She was belting ‘Heart Attack’ in front of the ‘Class of 2024,’ who were all survivors of heart attacks,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “There was a video package played before the fashion show and concert where the women all shared their brushes with death via heart attack, how they were all saved during a heart attack — one has a pacemaker for the rest of her life. Demi was smiling the entire performance, and it was really tone-deaf.”

Related: Demi Lovato Through the Years Demi Lovato has had quite the transformation from child star to Disney girl to sexy songstress — see her evolution!

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made headlines last year for suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, was also in attendance at the concert. He later revealed that his doctors said the cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, a rare condition that occurs when a severe blow to the chest makes the heart quiver and stop pumping blood efficiently. (The eyewitness noted that Hamlin, 25, seemed to enjoy Lovato’s performance.)

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert is an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 cause of death among women in the United States. This year’s celebrity attendees included Susan Lucci, Mira Sorvino, Sherri Shepherd and Francia Raísa.

Ahead of the event, Lovato shared a mirror selfie she snapped before her performance. “👋 from backstage at the #reddresscollection concert, where women are coming together for an incredible cause to save more women’s lives and fight back against cardiovascular disease❤️,” the pop star captioned her Instagram Story photo.

In a separate upload, she added, “Tonight is all about reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves and to prioritize our health.”

Concert attendee Bellamy Young echoed that sentiment on the red carpet, telling Us that the event has “a lot of meaning” for her. “It raises a lot of awareness,” the Scandal alum, 53, said. “We all come away feeling good but also feeling inspired to take care of each other and take care of ourselves, which is great.”