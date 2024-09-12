Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis got a jump scare when she tried to watch one of her mom’s movies.

Moore, 61, revealed on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers that Tallulah, 30, recently put on the 1986 rom-com About Last Night starring Moore and Rob Lowe, but got more than she bargained for.

“I have been traveling a lot with the film and she said, ‘I was really missing you so I put on About Last Night,’” said Moore, who is currently promoting her new movie, The Substance.

“[She said] ‘And then I didn’t realize there were sex scenes and so I had to turn it off,’” Moore continued. “She didn’t even say ‘sex.’ She just said, ‘I just didn’t realize they had those scenes.’”

Related: Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ Amicable Post-Split Relationship Through the Years Keeping it cordial! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have managed to stay close after ending their marriage in 2000 — and their friendly relationship is the definition of coparenting goals. The Die Hard star and Moore tied the knot in 1987 after meeting at the premiere for the buddy cop film Stakeout, which starred Moore’s […]

Moore — who also shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, with ex-husband Bruce Willis — played Debbie Sullivan opposite Lowe as Danny Martin in About Last Night. The movie follows Debbie and Danny as they navigate their first serious relationship.

According to the movie’s director, Edward Zwick, one particular love scene ended dramatically when Lowe, 60, tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“It all went surprisingly well, until an especially passionate (and athletic) moment when Rob began to groan quite loudly as they pretended to make love,” Zwick wrote in his recent memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, per the Daily Mail.

Zwick continued, “Everyone looked away, embarrassed, trying to act like it wasn’t happening until we realized that Rob had torn his ACL. Pro that he is, Rob kept acting until I said, ‘Cut.’ The show, as they say, had to go on.’”

On Wednesday’s Late Night, Moore also recalled memories from another of her classic movies, Ghost, which costarred the late Patrick Swayze. The romantic drama features an iconic scene in which Molly (Moore) and Sam (Swayze) do pottery together.

Asked if she learned anything about pottery, Moore told host Seth Meyers, “That I wasn’t very good. But I could fake it well enough.”

Related: Demi Moore’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Marriages, Flings Demi Moore’s love life has been a topic of discussion over the years, something she chose to approach openly when writing a memoir. In her 2019 book, Inside Out, Moore delves into her past romances, including her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. The actress claimed that Willis expressed uncertainty about their marriage after the […]

“If you look at my sad little pots that I actually have from that, they literally look like something somebody does in kindergarten,” she added.

Moore first shared that she kept the clay pots she and Swayze made on the set of the 1990 movie in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show back in February.

“I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things,” the actress said at the time.