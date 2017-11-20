Dermot Mulroney is well aware that for years, fans have mixed up his name with Dylan McDermott‘s. It’s been a Saturday Night Live skit and a running joke for decades. Now, for the first time, they’ll be actually sharing the screen on Fox’s airline comedy L.A. to Vegas.

“Isn’t it time?! First of all, it’s overdue. It’s 30 years in the making! It’s been like setup, setup, setup … setup, setup, setup, 30 years later, here’s the joke,” Mulroney, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively at Hallmark Channel’s Museum of Christmas while promoting his holiday movie, The Christmas Train.

“In our contemporary time, nothing really works unless it has an extra spin on it — a meta level. So I mean, it’s really the perfect time for Dylan and I to finally be on a set together,” he continued. “The storyline makes the most of that imagined rivalry. This show is a scream, people are going to s—t themselves. It’s that funny.”

Mulroney also starred in American Horror Story: Cult this season, a show that McDermott has also been on. However, he’s thrilled he was able to be part of Cult, as it’s such a timely and horrifying story. He played Bob, the head news anchor at Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) and Serena Belinda’s (Emma Roberts) station — Serena was sleeping with him to get ahead. He met his fate early on in the season when he was brutally murdered.

“He so deserved it because I was a sexual harasser who got his own. This was all written before any of that [was] revealed. So in terms of American Horror Story reading the future, I just found it phenomenal that Ryan Murphy and his writers turn revenge and hate on its head,” Mulroney told Us. He also couldn’t ignore the timelines of the story. “I think the season actually had some deeper social content and it blew my mind that that was happening when it already conceived of this season. They beat the game somehow. It’s super fascinating.”

