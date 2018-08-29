Reigniting the spark! Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried joked about how filming season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars contributed to their decision to have another child.

“The show was very effective!” the former Bachelorette, 32, quipped, pointing to her baby bump while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at WE tv Celebrates the Return of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Tuesday, August 28.

On a more serious note, Siegfried, also 32, noted: “We were strong going in. We knew where we stood.”

“We were definitely strong going in, but I think a lot of times couples, especially new parents, you’re so busy, you’re not talking about things that you should be because you’re more worried about the new baby,” Hartsock added. “I think, for us, we didn’t realize until we were in the show that it gave us the opportunity to voice what we were feeling.”

Us broke the news in July that the pair, who are already parents of 21-month-old Asher, are expecting their second child in January 2019. They announced earlier this week that the baby is a boy.

Siegfried also shared with Us how the couple’s relationship has grown since they met on season 9 of The Bachelorette. “At the beginning, the reality is that we went from dating 25 dudes to getting engaged. Then we started dating engaged, right?” he explained. “There was a learning curve of figuring out … We knew what we both wanted after the show, and figuring out if our personalities vibed and matched, and they did. That’s also why there was that delay of getting married. We waited a year, dated for a year.”

Meanwhile, Hartsock is still figuring out how she’ll handle being a mother of two. “That’s one thing I’m not sure of yet. Not about sharing my time — just making sure that Asher is not upset,” she said. “He’s so connected to both of us that I don’t want him to get … He’s kind of sensitive. I don’t want him to get his feelings hurt.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on WE tv Friday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

