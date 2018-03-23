That’s all! An impromptu Devil Wears Prada reunion went down in New York City on Thursday, March 22, at the Guggenheim Museum.

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt supported former costar Stanley Tucci at the premiere of his new film, Final Portrait. Blunt, 35, and Streep, 68, posed for photos with the 57-year-old director as they celebrated his special night.

The Oscar winner, who starred as the fictional Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly, and the British actress, who portrayed her right-hand Emily Charlton, also snapped a photo later in the night with Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, a self-proclaimed Devil Wears Prada superfan.

Krasinski, 38, revealed to E! News in August 2016 that he’s seen the 2006 fashion flick many times.

“There was one day when it was on and it was so good and Emily said, ‘Have you seen this movie?’ We had just started dating and she had come over to my house,”The Office alum said of Blunt, who he wed in July 2010. “She popped by in between some things and I was watching it. She opened the door and I flipped the channel and she looked at me like, ‘Were you just watching porn?’”

The13 Hours actor joked, “I think it was better for me at the time for her to think I was watching porn than watching The Devil Wears Prada for the 75th time.”

The Golden Globe-winning movie also starred Anne Hathaway as fashion newcomer Andrea Sachs, who Tucci’s character, Nigel, takes under his wing.

Blunt’s sister, Felicity, is married to Tucci and the couple are expecting their second child.

