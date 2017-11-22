Devon Sawa: ‘I Had a Crush on All’ of My ‘Now and Then’ Costars

Sorry, Roberta! Scott Wormer may not have been as bad as his brothers, but Devon Sawa, who played him in 1995’s Now and Then, still thinks that he would have ended up behind bars.

“Scott Wormer is in prison now,” the 37-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He robbed a liquor store.” Comparing him to his Little Giants character, he adds: “Junior was a little bit more innocent than Scott Wormer.”

Sawa starred in the beloved film alongside Christina Ricci (Roberta), Thora Birch (Teeny), Ashleigh Aston Moore (Chrissy) and Gaby Hoffmann (Samantha). He previously worked with Ricci in Casper.

“I’m not 100 percent sure but I think Christina suggested me for it and I auditioned and put myself on video cassette again and a few weeks later I was in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting it. I think Christina had put in a good word for me before the audition,” he says. “Pulp Fiction came out that summer and while we were shooting it [Christina and I] went and saw it four, five, six times. I remember Demi [Moore] was a producer on it so she was there the whole time and she let me talk to Bruce Willis once on the phone. They had one of those old-fashioned cell phones on set. It was Bruce Willis on the line! It was amazing.” (Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000.)

Moore also appeared in the movie, which told the summer adventure that four 12-year-old girls had in 1970. Roberta, Teeny, Samantha and Chrissy raised money for a tree house, found out the truth about Crazy Pete, and were terrorized by the Wormers. Roberta, however, developed feelings for Junior and the pair secretly shared a kiss — and a soda pop — together.

“She was younger than me by a couple of years. I didn’t find [the kissing scene] to be awkward,” Sawa tells Us of the actress, who he’s seen “a few times over the years” since. “I think at a young age I just had the ability to not think about the cameras and everything and just be in the zone. I didn’t really think about what was going on around me. I just did what I had to do.”

The actor did develop feelings for Ricci off set, though. “I had a crush on all the girls. I had a crush on Gabby, I had a crush on Christina — all the girls,” he says. “I was the only guy on set. It was a great summer.”

