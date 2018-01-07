Making it official! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes in L.A. on Sunday, January 7.

The couple briefly stopped to take photos while walking into the star-studded bash together. Kruger, 41, stunned in a black Prada gown and accessorized with Leighton jewels. They later kissed when the actress’ film In the Fade won in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Kruger and the Walking Dead star, 49, were first spotted kissing in March 2017 after costarring together in the 2015 film Sky. Just days ago, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

Kruger previously dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years; they announced their split in July 2016. She opened up about The Affair actor in a recent interview with Vulture.

“This was a long time coming,” she said of the breakup. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean? … Actually, it felt liberating because I didn’t have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else.”

Reedus, meanwhile, shares son Mingus with supermodel Helena Christensen.

