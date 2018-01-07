It’s the day of the 2018 Golden Globes, which means stars are spending quality time with very important people in their lives: their glam squad members. Between the social media accounts of celebrities themselves and their style teams, we’ve already gotten behind-the-scenes peeks at stars getting ready like Mandy Moore, Lea Michele and Kerry Washington. While the dresses are expected to be a sea of black (in support of victims of sexual harassment as well as the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund), the mood leading up to the red carpet certainly wasn’t somber! Click through to see how they got ready ahead of the show!