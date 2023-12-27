Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is changing up the celebration in 2024 by adding three popular comedians to its lineup.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that Gabriel Iglesias, Sebastian Maniscalco and Ms. Pat will be making brief appearances during the annual New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Each comedian will appear throughout the show discussing different topics. Iglesias, 47, will be ranking his least favorite fashion trends of 2023, while Maniscalco, 50, will touch upon pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.” Ms. Pat, 51, will discuss projects that went on strike this year.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is heading to its 52nd year with Ryan Seacrest and cohost Rita Ora leading the celebration. The iconic show will feature more than five hours of live music and give glimpses into various New Year’s festivities around the world. Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will also join Seacrest and Ora live in Times Square to wish viewers “Happy New Year” through a variety of celeb impressions.

Aside from the comedic relief, viewers can expect to see performances from artists including Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Seacrest, 49, has led the event every year since 2006, including cohosting for seven years alongside late founder Dick Clark before his death in 2012. Clark founded the show in 1972 and hosted for nearly five decades.

In December 2022, Seacrest opened up about some challenging moments that he’s experienced while hosting the live special show.

“I have been stuck in the elevator getting up to the ball before,” he told Us at the time. “That was a little stressful because they tell you to remain calm and it’s almost impossible. There are things that happen along the way that come together in the final seconds. [For example], performers who are not ready, but we try to make things up to say in the interim so that it looks like we’re on schedule.”

The TV producer also shared that he still feels pressure when he hosts the celebration every year.

“I was a kid watching this show, watching other people do the things that I get a chance to do every day,” he explained to Us. “Wanting to do it. And I feel like I’ve gotta prove that I’m worthy of doing it every single time. I think that is part of what keeps it exciting for me too.”

Watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest live Sunday, December 31, on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.