Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Thursday, November 16, episode of Scandal!

It’s going to be a long winter, Gladiators! The midseason finale ended with everyone wondering what the heck happened to Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes). Did she live? Did she get shot? Will fans ever see her again? It’s not looking great.

This season has been centered on saving Quinn, but it seems that Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) may have just done the opposite. In yet another battle with Rowan (Joe Morton), Olivia ordered an official hit on her father and he pulled a gun on her. When she called his bluff, he walked away and fired his gun. At that moment, we heard a girl — possibly Quinn — scream and whimper.

However, viewers have been bracing for Quinn’s demise for quite some time, especially with this being the final season.

“It’s not looking good for Quinn, at all. That’s all I have to say,” Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan on the ABC drama, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Academy’s 24th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, November 15. “I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I might cry!”

Following the episode, Lowes tweeted a message leaving everyone wondering if we’d ever see her again on the show. “Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn. #Scandal,” she wrote. “Can’t even tell you how much I miss my #Scandal Fam … and most of all. You #gladiators. Thank you. Love you. Thank you. #Scandal.”

Creator Shonda Rhimes also tweeted, “It’s the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby.”

Lowes welcomed her first son with husband Adam Shapiro last month.

Scandal returns to ABC with its final 11 episodes on January 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!