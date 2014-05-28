The bitch is back…and on the prowl! After three seasons away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, former series star Dina Manzo is back with a vengeance in season six—and Us Weekly has an early look at what kind of drama awaits her over the next few months.

As seen in this exclusive footage from the Bravo show, Manzo will try her hand at dating following her separation from her husband in February 2013. The two were married for seven years, so the Project Ladybug founder, 41, has been out of the game for quite some time.

"When I pictured myself 40-something, this was not what I was expecting," she confesses. "The last time I had to get naked in front of a guy, I was 28 years old…There's definitely anxiety around that."

There's also some nervousness around her daughter Lexi's departure for college. (Lexi, 17, is Manzo's child from her first marriage.) "It's the end of an era as a mom," she says. "Now I just have to worry about my f—ed-up pets."

Manzo's RHONJ comeback follows the departure of her estranged sister, Caroline, who left the series after five seasons last October. Announcing her return in previews for upcoming episodes, the interior decorator says cheekily, "The bitch is back, and if you don't like it, you can kiss my ass."

Watch the video above to see more, and tune in to the RHONJ preview special on Sunday, June 1, at 10 p.m. ET. The season premiere airs Sunday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

