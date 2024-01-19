Dolly Parton commemorated her 78th birthday by giving all her fans a present: the deluxe edition of her rock-inspired album, Rockstar.

“I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday to go with the Rockstar album and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” Parton wrote via social media on Friday, January 19. “I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

One of the never-released songs includes a rock-infused version of Parton’s “Jolene.” Like how rock, metal and pop legends joined Parton for the original Rockstar, Dolly got some help mixing southern rock soul into her signature hit. Maneskin, the Italian rockers behind the single “Beggin’, joined their idol. Together, lead singer Damiano David and Parton turned “Jolene” into a stunning duet.

“Still soooo honored to have joined Dolly Parton for singing the iconic ‘Jolene,’” the band’s official X account posted after the song hit streaming services.

All in all, Rockstar (Deluxe) adds nine tracks to Parton’s star-studded 2023 release. There are live versions of her original songs “Rockin’ It,” “Mama Never Said” and “Stay out of My Bedroom.” The latter originates from the soundtrack to Rhinestone, a 1984 musical comedy starring Parton and Sylvester Stallone. The other bonus songs include Parton’s version of Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Eddie Money’s “Two Tickets to Paradise,” Billie Joel’s “The Entertainer” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

The original Rockstar arrived in November 2023, debuting at No. 3 before reaching the top of Billboard’s 200 album chart. It marked her first No. 1 album in the chart’s 32-year-old history.

The album was Parton’s response to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without ever putting out a rock song. On the project, she covered classic rock songs with help from her fellow legends. Parton put her spin on hits like “Every Breath You Take” (Sting), “Heart of Glass” (Debbie Harry), “Magic Man” (Ann Wilson), “Let It Be” (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr), and “Free Bird” (Lynyrd Skynyrd). The 30-track album also featured appearances by stars Michael McDonald, Simon Le Bon, Lizzo, Pink, Brandi Carlile and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

“I wanted to make a record of major rock classics that reflected those songs, true to the rhythm, in my voice,” Parton told The Tennessean in November when discussing the origins behind Rockstar. “I did my dead-level best to make an album I and the people whose songs I covered could be proud of — and I think [what resulted] is some of my best work. I may get praised or criticized for this album, but nobody can say I didn’t give it all I had.”