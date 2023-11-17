The world knew Dolly Parton was a rockstar, but her new album just proved it.

“Dolly Parton’s album dropped today. Nobody talk to me,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, November 17, when Parton’s rock LP, Rockstar, arrived. The album, with 30 tracks and practically as many guest stars, left fans euphoric. “Omg, the new [Dolly Parton album #Rockstar is actually so good! Such a vibe,” posted a fan, while another said shortly after the release that their love for the 77-year-old music icon “goes to 11.”

On Rockstar, Parton covers some of rock’s biggest songs, from “Stairway to Heaven” to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to a version of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” The latter put a lot of fans in their feelings. “Just heard the Dolly Parton version of Purple Rain from her Rockstar album chills y’all soooo good,” posted one fan, while another wrote, “Dolly Parton’s version of Purple Rain is breathtaking. I cry every time I listen to it. Thank you, [Dolly], for this beautiful tribute to Prince.”

Parton shared a message on social media about this new release. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album, and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!” she posted. “I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them! #Rockstar is OUT NOW!”

Some of Parton’s Rockstar collaborators shared their experiences online too. Creedence Clearwater Revival singer and rock icon John Fogerty wrote, “About a year ago, when I got my songs back… I headed to Dollywood to record a version of the song ‘Long As I Can See The Light’ with the incredible [Dolly]for her new album ‘Rockstar,’ which is out now.”

Chris Stapleton, who recorded a cover of Bob Seger’s “Night Moves” with Dolly, shared it with his followers. Guitar legend Peter Frampton, meanwhile, wrote: “I’m so honored that [Dolly]included me on ROCKSTAR and excited for you all to hear it. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way.’”

Rockstar also features Miley Cyrus (“Wrecking Ball”), Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (“I Hate Myself For Loving You”), Michael McDonald (“Bittersweet”), Journey’s Steve Perry (“Open Arms”), Sting (“Every Breath You Take”), Debbie Harry (“Heart of Glass”), Simon Le Bon (“My Blue Tears”), Rob Halford (“Bygones”) and the two surviving Beatles – Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (“Let It Be”).

Parton faced some backlash over the inclusion of “Either Or” with Kid Rock on the album. The controversial rocker joined in a boycott of Bud Light after the beer brand partnered with trans activist/personality Dylan Mulvaney for a TikTok ad. Parton is a known supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and she explained why she kept Kid Rock’s song on Rockstar when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Somebody was talking to me the other day, ‘How could you do this [song] with Kid?’ I said, ‘Hey, just because I love you don’t mean I don’t love Kid Rock. Just because I love Kid Rock don’t mean I don’t love you.’ I don’t condemn or criticize,” she said. “I just accept and love.”