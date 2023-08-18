Dolly Parton Reunites Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton will soon release her first official rock album, so naturally, she teamed up with two of history’s biggest rock stars, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, to promote it.

Parton, 77, convinced the last two remaining members of The Beatles to reunite for a new cover of their song “Let It Be,” which will appear on her upcoming album, Rockstar. The track features Parton on lead vocals with harmonies from McCartney, 81, and Starr, 83. Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood also sing on the tune, which debuted on Friday, August 18.

Rockstar, due out November 17, is Parton’s response to her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After she was announced as honoree in March 2022, Parton declined the honor.

​​“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said in a statement at the time. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton went on to say that she would be happy for the Hall of Fame to consider her again if she’s “ever worthy,” adding that the honor inspired her to record “a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future.”

The future is now, and Rockstar will feature collaborations with Sting, Joan Jett, Heart’s Ann Wilson, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and many more. It also includes a “Wrecking Ball” duet with Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

As for the Hall of Fame, Parton got inducted anyway after voters chose her as a member of last year’s class. “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she tweeted in May 2022. “Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Many of her Rockstar collaborators are also members of the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1983. McCartney has been inducted twice, as a member of The Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999. Starr, for his part, was inducted as a solo artist in 2015.

McCartney and Starr last teamed up in 2020 for Starr’s song “Here’s to the Nights,” which also featured guest vocals from Chris Stapleton, Yola, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz and more.