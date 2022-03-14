She’s country all the way. Dolly Parton is making waves after she removed herself from consideration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday, March 14.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the “Jolene” singer, 76, said in a statement via Instagram. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The announcement comes after Parton was included on the list of nominees last month. On Monday, the country music legend was ranked fourth on the organization’s official fan vote leaderboard. Fan votes are factored in as a ballot tallied along with the votes from a body of over 1,000 music industry professionals.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” Parton continued. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

Though Parton, who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966, doesn’t consider herself “worthy” yet, she meets the eligibility requirements. A nominee must have a commercial recording that is at least 25 years old. Genre is not a factor. Eminem, Lionel Richie and Beck are among the first-time nominees along with “9 to 5” singer.

The other artists nominated for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction include Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. Voting ends April 29.

Warwick, 81, had a similar qualm. “I’m not a rock ‘n’ roller,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, March 13. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as I grew to know it many, many years ago, was specifically for rock ‘n’ roll acts. … I feel now, especially when I hear Dolly Parton’s being nominated — which I’m thrilled for — they should rename the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Call it the Music Hall of Fame. Now that they bring so many other genres into it, why not?”

Shortly after her nomination was announced in February, Parton spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the difficulties women face in the music industry.

“Well, I think [the power dynamic for women in music] has [shifted] to a great degree,” the “Here You Come Again” songstress said while promoting her Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines collaboration. “I just really think that it’s great that women are getting more chances now than they have been. We’ve come a long way, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Parton, who made history earlier this month as the oldest ACM Awards host ever, added that she is “always about empowering women.” That encouragement was clear in the 1980 movie 9 to 5 — which starred Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — and it still shines through in her recent work.

“One of the songs [on] the new Run Rose Run album is called ‘Woman Up and Take it Like a Man,’ you know, be as good as — or better than — [a man and] just woman up,” she told Us at the time. “If you wanna do it, you gotta do it, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t, you don’t have to, you don’t have to, you know, be to anything or anybody.”

The Grammy winner continued, explaining, “We’re not trying to take over the world. We’re just trying to have an equal opportunity to do what we do, to be paid for what we do, [to] be appreciated and respected for what we do.”

