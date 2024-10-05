Donald Glover announced that he has to cancel his remaining Childish Gambino tour dates due to health issues.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” the “This Is America” musician, 41, wrote via X on Friday, October 4. “After being assesed [sic], it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked.”

Glover added that he currently has “surgery scheduled” for the undisclosed condition and will need time to focus on healing.

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” he continued. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

Fans who purchased tickets to see Glover during his The New World Tour will be refunded at the point of purchase.

While Glover won’t be taking the stage in the near future, he says he wishes he could get out there. “I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support,” he concluded.

Last month, Glover postponed his concerts due to an undisclosed health issue, but planned to reschedule the dates. He did not specify if that past issue is related to the one he is currently canceling dates over.

“Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” he wrote via X in September. “Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

Glover kicked off the New World Tour in August at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The dates were meant to be part of his farewell to his rap persona. Earlier this year, Glover revealed he was hanging up the mantle after dropping his album Bando Stone & the New World.

“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done,’” he said of retiring Childish Gambino in a July interview with The New York Times. “It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor noted that becoming a father played a factor in his retirement decision. (Glover shares three sons with wife Michelle White.)

“When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy,” he reflected. “That’s real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, ‘Thank God I avoided being cringe.’”