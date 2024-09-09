Donald Glover is pressing pause on his busy tour schedule.

“Hey everybody. Unfortunately, I have to postpone the rest of the North American Tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” Glover, 40, said via X on Monday, September 9. “Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.”

While he didn’t provide additional details about his health, the performer expressed gratitude for the ongoing encouragement from his fans.

“Thanks for the privacy,” he continued. “Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

Glover’s New World tour is part of his self-proclaimed “final” project from his Childish Gambino persona and includes his latest album, Bando Stone and the New World.

According to Variety, Glover’s latest shows are physically demanding with the focus nearly constantly on the artist for 90 minutes. In addition, each performance has expansive technology, meaning it will be expensive to reschedule shows.

Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Phoenix are some of the cities affected by the tour announcement.

One day before sharing his update, Glover had to postpone an additional performance in Texas for undisclosed medical reasons.

“Tonight’s Childish Gambino performance at the Toyota Center in Houston is postponed due to illness,” his verified X account stated on Sunday, September 8. “Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored for the new show date.”

In addition to his music career, Glover is also a successful actor and could be recognized for his work at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is nominated for three awards including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series thanks to his work in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

While it’s unclear if Glover will attend the star-studded show this weekend in Los Angeles, he previously expressed his excitement about the project, which features Maya Erskine as his love interest.

“Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce — what’s the purpose?” Glover told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “Let’s make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely?”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is currently streaming on Prime Video.