Donald Glover picked up a few important sex tips while filming his new series Mrs. & Mrs. Smith.

“Go slow,” Glover 40, told Page Six in an interview published on Saturday, February 3. “Go slow. I don’t even mean in just foreplay. I mean in everything.”

The actor, who shares sons Legend, Drake and Donald III, with wife Michelle White, noted that taking down the pace will make “everything more romantic” — and worth the wait. “You’ll appreciate it a lot more when you get there,” he said. “You’ll really understand it.”

Glover stars opposite Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, respectively, in the Prime Video series, which premiered on Friday, February 2. The comedy-drama follows two strangers in an arranged marriage who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency offering them a life of espionage, wealth and world travels. Thow show is based on the 2005 film of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Glover, who co-created the series with Francesca Sloane, gained interest in the script after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked questions about how people combat solitude.

“I think there is a deep loneliness that everyone felt during the pandemic,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Why do people even get together? Oh, because life is hard. We need each other.’”

Prior to filming the series, Glover turned to Pitt, 60, for advice about the role — but the Hollywood veteran was initially evasive in his response.

“He just Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it,” Glover told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I was like, ‘I just need some tips,’ and [Brad] just charmed his way out of it. He was like, ‘Oh, you’ll do great, kid.’ That kind of thing.” While Pitt initially played coy, Glover noted that the movie star “was very, very sweet and nice” during their chat.

“I just wanted to get a good understanding,” Glover continued. “It was great. He gave me good advice.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith isn’t the only big project Glover has on the horizon. The Atlanta star is set to appear in the upcoming Community revival movie alongside former costars Joel McHale, Allison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

“I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done,” Glover told ET of the movie, which has been in the works since 2022. “I haven’t read it yet. It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in. I’m all in.”

The film, which will stream on Peacock, follows Community’s six-season run from 2009 to 2014 on NBC and on the short-lived Yahoo! Screen in 2015. The series was created by Dan Harmon and followed a study group at the fictional Greendale Community College as they struggled through endless hijinks on a path to their degrees. Throughout its time on air, the show earned a series of accolades including a Critics Choice Award and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is streaming now on Prime Video.