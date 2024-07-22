Donna Kelce looks thrilled to make her Hallmark debut in a short behind-the-scenes video.

On Sunday, July 21, actor Tyler Hynes, who is also set to appear in the network’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, shared a short clip of several members of the cast walking through the halls of the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the beginning of the clip, Donna, 71, can be seen clapping while repping her son Travis Kelce’s number 87 jersey. Donna appears again later in the video, posing with a couple of her other castmates in what looks to be a restaurant.

“Hitting the field this holiday season…🎄 @chiefs ✖️@hallmarkchannel,” Hynes, 38, captioned the Instagram video.

Just last week, Hallmark announced that Donna, mom to Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce, would be appearing in the network’s first ever NFL-affiliated romantic comedy, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and in the game, joining the cast of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” Hallmark said in a statement on July 13. “Kelce will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

According to the press release, Holiday Touchdown follows Alana Higman (Hunter King), a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who is looking to win a “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick (Hynes), the team’s director of fan engagement, is tasked to decide whether Alana and her family are the biggest supporters in all of Kansas City.

The holiday film, which is filming this month in locations around Kansas City, also stars Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Jenna Bush Hager, Catrick Mahomes, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole. The Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis are also set to make appearances in the movie.

News of the film comes nearly a year after Kansas City Chiefs tight-end player, Travis, began a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift. The couple began dating in July 2023 and since then have been very supportive of each other’s careers, with Travis attending several of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour shows and Swift, 34, showing up at numerous Chiefs games — including the Super Bowl, where the team won for the second year in the row.

“It really felt like it was a no-brainer,” Hynes told Us Weekly on July 13 about the upcoming rom-com. “There’s something about the two brands. The two fandoms are paralleled and similar in their passion and their purity for what they love. Coming together seemed perfect.”