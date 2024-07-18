Hallmark Channel has been rolling out its 2024 “Countdown to Christmas” lineup since April — and they’re not done yet.

Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s The Christmas Quest was announced in April. That same month, Chabert teased that she had “such a wonderful team” on the set. “Thank you for the amazing adventure in Iceland! 💜,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the cast on location.

The network also revealed in April that Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker would be reprising their roles as the Brenner brothers in Three Wiser Men and a Boy.

“I mean anything with [the] three of us getting into hijinks [sounds good],” Hynes exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023, while teasing the idea of a reunion.

Hynes, who worked with the actors in 2022’s Three Wise Men and a Baby, said he envisioned, “Something where you could find a group of us just getting into different situations. Being put behind very different characters and just watching that stew [and] come together in the different ways it can with the same ingredients.”

Fans will also get a When Calls the Heart reunion this holiday season as Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing are teaming up for Santa Tell Me. (The pair played married couple Elizabeth and Jack on the Hallmark Channel series for five seasons before Jack was killed off.)

Scroll down for every 2024 “Countdown to Christmas” movie Hallmark Channel has announced so far:

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Stars: Hunter King, Tyler Hynes and Ed Begley Jr.

Logline:

“Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), the director of fan engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

‘Santa Tell Me’

Stars: Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing

Logline:

Hallmark has not released any details about the plot, but they shared a teaser for the film in June. Watch it here.

‘The Christmas Quest’

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha

Logline:

“An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for a legendary treasure. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.”

‘The Finnish Line’

Stars: Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff and Nichole Sakura

Logline:

“Inspired by her father’s acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole, (Mirchoff) who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father’s rival, Monty, (Páll Sigþór Pálsson) Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.”

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Logline:

Five years after the events of 2022’s Three Wise Men and a Baby transpired the Brenner brothers are back. “In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s (Walker) son Thomas’ (Miles Marthaller) school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s (Colin) new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship.”