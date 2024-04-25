The Brenner boys are officially coming back in town — and ready to wreak more havoc — in Hallmark Channel’s upcoming Three Wise Men and a Baby sequel.

This holiday season, fans will get to see Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker reprise their roles as Stephan, Taylor and Luke Brenner, respectively, in Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Hallmark announced on Thursday, April 25. Margaret Colin will also be back as their mother.

“Viewers and critics alike fell for the charms of Paul, Tyler and Andrew as the Brenner brothers in Three Wise Men and a Baby,” Hallmark Media vice president of development, Jennifer Kramer, said in a press release. “The one resounding thing we heard from them was that they wanted more. We are excited to deliver and then some with a story that is filled with more humor and, most importantly, more heart.”

Three Wise Men and a Baby aired in 2022 and quickly became the network’s No.1 most-watched original movie premiere that year. In the original film, the Brenner brothers took shifts watching a baby who was dropped off at Luke’s fire station during the holiday season.

The all-new movie will flash forward five years as the Brenner siblings gear up for another wild and funny Christmas.

“In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s (Walker) son Thomas’ (Miles Marthaller) school holiday musical steps down,” the official logline reads. “Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell).”

As the trio tries to coordinate a memorable play, they must also navigate getting to know their mom’s (Colin) new boyfriend. “The brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship,” the synopsis teases. “In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.”

“You asked … so we’re back. Welcome home :),” the three actors posted via Instagram on Thursday alongside a group photo from set. “3 Wiser Men And A Boy 👱🏻‍♂️🧔🏻🧑🏻‍🦱 + 👦🏻 Coming this holiday season 🎄#3WiserMenAndABoy.”

Hynes, 37, also shared a behind-the-scenes video from shooting in Canada, introducing viewers to Marthaller, who plays the “boy” in the new feature.

“Back … and Brenner than ever,” he wrote via social media, giving a glimpse at their makeup trailers and Marthaller in a cute gingerbread costume.

Hynes added: “You would ask … and we would just smile 🙂 happy we’re here now 🤍 Christmas came early 🎄✨.”

Three Wiser Men and a Boy will premiere later this year as part of Hallmark’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming.

Fans will have to wait a few more months to see what Taylor, Luke and Stephan have gotten themselves into, but there’s a silver lining. On Friday, April 26, Hallmark Channel is airing a “Three Wise Men”-themed marathon beginning with It’s Christmas, Eve at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2018 hit, which starred Hynes and LeAnn Rimes, will be followed by Christmas by Starlight, which was cowritten by Campbell, 44, and Kimberley Sustad.

Sustad, 36, also cowrote Three Wise Men and a Baby with Campbell and returned as his script partner for the 2024 sequel alongside Russell Hainline.

The final feature for the Fa La La Fridays lineup is Three Wise Men and a Baby.