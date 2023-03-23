Shenanigans for all! Tyler Hynes is all-in on another collaboration with his Three Wise Men and a Baby costars — as long as Hallmark is on board.

“I mean anything with [the] three of us getting into hijinks [sounds good],” Hynes, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his newest Hallmark project, Picture of Her, which premieres on Saturday, March 25.

The Canadian actor — who starred alongside Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker in the 2022 holiday hit — hinted that their on-set magic can be brought to any film. In the 2022 Christmas movie, three “dysfunctional” brothers Luke (Walker), Taylor (Hynes) and Stephen (Campbell) team up to watch a baby that was left at the fire station ahead of the holidays.

Hynes pointed to the “core dynamic” that exists between Campbell, 43, and his movie cowriter, Kimberley Sustad, as part of the winning formula needed for another successful film.

“Then both Andrew and Paul and Kim, she’s in that movie of course, as actors [are] so gifted,” he told Us. “I think that is a very malleable triumphant [squad].”

The It Was Always You actor noted that the future collaboration may not focus on the same three brothers that were at the center of Three Wise Men and a Baby.

“I feel like that could be something where you could find a group of us just getting into different situations. Being put behind very different characters and just watching that stew [and] come together in the different ways it can with the same ingredients,” Hynes continued. “I think [it] would be a really fun thing — [and] we’re just scratching the surface.”

The Letterkenny alum said that while “people seemed to enjoy” Three Wise Men and a Baby, he told Campbell that it wasn’t just the story line alone that hooked viewers in.

“I was like, ‘Just so you know Paul, this movie’s gonna do probably quite well.’ And [I said], ‘Do not get confused as to why this movie did so well because we could do this all day long,’” Hynes recalled. “[I told him], ‘Just remember how easy it was to materialize this movie. Don’t get shaken by if there’s any sort of success that comes about. Because we could do this all day long, every day, buddy.’”

Walker, for his part, previously told Us how excited he would be to do some sort of sequel with both Hynes and Campbell, who are his longtime friends. (Walker’s wife, Cassandra Troy, is also Hynes’ cousin, which has made them even closer.)

“It was an easy chemistry,” the Curious Caterer: Grilling Season star, 43, exclusively revealed in February. “I’m pretty sure we’ll probably do another movie together. … Knowing Kimberly and Paul, they will come out with a brilliant concept that will blow everyone away. I just gotta show up to work and not mess up, hopefully.”

While fans will have to wait for another Three Wise Men and a Baby film to come to fruition, they can see Hynes in Picture of Her on Hallmark Channel this month.

In the 2023 rom-com, Hynes plays a photographer named Jake who snaps a photo of a woman named Beth (Rhiannon Fish) without her knowledge. After the picture makes it on the cover of a magazine, Beth makes it her mission to find the man behind the lens.

While promoting the film in March, the Always Amore star described it as a “warm” story. “There’s something simple about this movie that I think is just nice and a bit of a shift,” Hynes explained to Us at the time. “And I think something that does scratch an itch of just, like, a classic meet cute. Like, in a simple sort of humble environment and having this sort of modern, somewhat useful situation where these two sort of fall in love.”

Picture of Her premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kat Pettibone