Hallmark Channel movies transport viewers into a different world, and the network’s royal-themed films bring a whole different level of fantasy.

While fans expect to suspend reality, when it comes to Hallmark’s royal rom-coms — there are almost too many tropes to count. The main culprit? Boy meets girl — and girl is blindsided by the revelation that her partner is royalty.

Take A Royal Queens Christmas, which focuses on Dee Dee (Megan Park), who unbeknownst to her, meets Prince Colin (Julian Morris) while delivering sweets for her cousin. Colin’s off-the-grid country of origin makes it possible for Dee Dee to fall for the prince before knowing his true identity, a trope that is in almost all the royal Hallmark productions.

Another cliché, which is Us-approved, is the story of an American who is hired by the royal family to help the king — or his child —and ends up finding her own happily ever after.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A Royal Runaway Romance, meanwhile, flips the script a little bit with the princess being the hopeless romantic and her suitor a seemingly normal American bodyguard. The 2022 film leans into the trope of boy falling for girl while trapped in a car for days only to learn when their road trip comes to an end they are each other’s perfect match.

Although Hallmark does stick to a formula of sorts — the queen always hates the foreigner, but eventually comes around when her son threatens to give up the throne — each royal movie does give the viewer a mini fairy tale that is wrapped until in two hours or less.

Cliché or not, riding in a one-horse open sleigh with a man who turns out to be next in line for the throne of a small country is a trope Hallmark fans want to see. And, lucky for viewers, it doesn’t appear that the network is stopping their rinse and repeat style anytime soon.

Scroll down for Us’ unofficial ranking of the Hallmark Channel’s royal catalog — and see which tropes stand out in each rom-com, good and bad: