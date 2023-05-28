Lacey Chabert Teases Favorite Hallmark Costar After Will Kemp Reunion

A dance to remember! Lacey Chabert gushed over reuniting with Will Kemp for their new mystery film — but he has competition for the title of her “favorite” Hallmark costar.

“Oh, my gosh, I think it would be terrible to pick a favorite because they’re all dear friends of mine,” Chabert, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango. “We really are like a little family.”

The Mean Girls star noted that fans “always” question whether it’s true that Hallmark actors are “really close” off screen.

“Honestly, we’re all very close. We’re very supportive of each other. And when you work at one place for so long, you feel like you become part of a family,” Chabert continued.

The Mississippi native played coy about her No. 1 scene partner but noted that she and Brennan Elliott have done nine movies together, including the Crossword Mysteries franchise.

“I really hope he and I get to do more very soon,” she told Us, adding, “It was so wonderful to reunite with Will. [Plus], Tyler [Hynes] and I have done a few. Everyone that I’ve worked with there, I’ve had nothing but good, positive experiences [with], which means the world to me. It’s quality of life, you know?”

The Party of Five alum, who has been part of the Hallmark Media group since 2010, insisted that the network’s on-set dynamic feels like “you’re at camp together.”

Chabert explained: “I definitely consider myself someone who I think works well with others and I bond very quickly with the people I’m working with, especially on location.”

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango set, which filmed overseas, was no different. “It was just a blast for Will and I to reconnect and to bring the story to life together again because we really enjoy working together,” the Wedding Veil Expectations actress said. “He’s a wonderful actor, a dear friend, and I was thrilled when he asked me to be a part of this project.”

The Winter in Vail star teased that the new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film is “more of an adventure story” following detective Constance Bailey (Chabert) as she tries to solve a crime in Malta while undercover as a competitive dancer. Constance must learn to ask for help in the form of instructor Sebastian Moore (Kemp) to crack the case wide open.

In addition to working alongside her former Love, Romance & Chocolate costar Kemp, 45, Chabert told Us she enjoyed the natural scenery. (The actors previously teamed up for 2020’s The Christmas Waltz.)

“Malta is a character in and of itself in the movie. Malta is incredibly beautiful,” she gushed. “It was the first time I had ever traveled there. It was like everywhere they pointed the camera was just so breathtakingly beautiful.”

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton