Staying busy but comfy. Lacey Chabert exclusively took Us Weekly with her through a day in her life as she launched her new clothing line.

“I have always wanted to have my own clothing line, and especially with HSN, it just seemed like a fit,” Chabert, 40, told fans in a video via Instagram in September. “I want women to feel comfortable but cute and effortless. I think there’s something for everyone in it.”

The Party of Five alum shares daughter Julia, 6, with husband David Nehdar, who she married in 2013. When she’s not working on set, she loves to be at home with them, which is how The Lacey Chabert Collection was inspired. The loungewear line includes “Mommy & Me” dresses, long sleeve pullovers, lounge jumpsuits, weekender leggings and Henley sleep sets.

Chabert wears the cute clothing, which is available now on HSN, even when she’s got a busy day ahead of her. When she brought Us along for a day in her life, she packed lunch for her daughter, hit the gym, held business meetings and even filmed a movie scene.

The Hallmark Channel fan favorite will have a new Christmas movie out on Thanksgiving weekend. “So glad I can finally talk about our Christmas movie!!” she wrote via Instagram after the film was announced. “I’ve never laughed so much on set making a movie. I can’t wait to share more with you about Haul Out the Holly! It’s a fun one 🎄🎉.”

Her Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett said he’d tune in. “I can’t wait to wear my exclusive Lacey Chabert Collection from HSN while I watch this movie,” the supportive pal commented.

Haul Out the Holly premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see what a typical day in Chabert’s life looks like: