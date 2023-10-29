Brant Daugherty made a splash on Hallmark Channel after his stint on Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2016.

Daugherty’s introduction to the network began with a holiday hit, Mingle All the Way, which premiered in 2018. He has since starred in multiple rom-coms for Hallmark and two festive features, including 2023’s Joyeux Noel.

In his latest feel-good film, Daugherty, 38, plays seasoned journalist Mark, who is paired with copy editor Lea (Jaicy Elliot) to “uncover the love story behind the popular Mon Fleur painting” in a French village. Their investigation into the legend leads them to a magical Christmas market — and perhaps their own happily ever after.

Over the years, Daugherty has embraced the heartwarming style of Hallmark films and the diverse characters and stories they portray. “I really agree with everything they’ve been doing,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “I had a son a few months ago and I think a lot about what I put into the world and what he can watch. … These are movies that I’m very comfortable with him watching, and I think that’s something that I can share with [him] that’s very special.”

Joyeux Noel airs on Hallmark Channel Sunday, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Daugherty:

1. When Did Brant Daugherty Join Hallmark?

The Ohio native made his Hallmark debut in 2018 with Mingle All the Way. He has since starred in 2019’s Timeless Love, 2021’s The Baker’s Son and 2022’s A Royal Runaway Romance and #Xmas. 2023’s Joyeux Noel, which filmed partially in France, marks his sixth project with the network.

2. Who Is Brant Daugherty’s Wife?

Daugherty married actress Kimberly Hidalgo in June 2019. The pair have costarred in several projects, including TV movies A Christmas Movie Christmas and Alone in the Dark, both of which Daugherty wrote and produced.

3. Does Brant Daugherty Have Any Kids?

The actor shares son Wilder, born in March 2021, with his wife. The couple announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 2.

4. What Is Brant Daugherty’s Connection to Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens?

Tisdale and Hudgens served as bridesmaids in Daugherty’s wedding as they are longtime friends with his wife. Both Hudgens and Hidalgo were also part of Tisdale’s bridal party when she married Christopher French in 2014.

5. Who Did Brant Daugherty Play on ‘Pretty Little Liars’?

Outside of Hallmark, Daugherty is best known for portraying Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2016. Throughout the series, his character dated Aria (Lucy Hale), Mona (Janel Parrish) and Jenna (Tammin Sursok).