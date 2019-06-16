Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale Were Bridesmaids in Brant Daugherty's Wedding

They’re all in this together! High School Musical costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale served as bridesmaids in Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty‘s wedding to their pal Kimberly Hidalgo.

The longtime best friends shimmied alongside fellow members of the bridal party Shelley Buckner, Natalie Saidi, Samantha Droke and Laura Jayne in a Boomerang posted on Tisdale’s Instagram on Saturday, June 15. “We’re ready for you,” the Disney Channel alum, 33, captioned the video.

All six women stunned in their coordinating vintage-style, beaded lavender gowns.

The Fifty Shades Freed actor, 33, and his love, 30, announced their engagement via Instagram in February 2018.

“So we have some exciting news to share with everyone… A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me!” Daugherty captioned a photo with Hidalgo, who showed off her new ring in the shot. “More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker.”

The USC alum, who’s appeared on TV shows such as Big Time Rush, Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother, echoed her now-husband’s sentiments at the time, simply writing: “Ok @brantdaugherty, I’ll marry you. 🤗💍.”

The pair, who started dating in October 2016, also shared photos from their aforementioned trip to Amsterdam via Instagram earlier that month.

“Amsterdam for Valentine’s Day 😍,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a video of his hotel room in the Netherlands at the time.

Tisdale and Hidalgo are also longtime friends, with the latter serving as a bridesmaid in Tisdale’s wedding to Christopher French in September 2014.

“My fairy friend @kimhidalgo is getting married,” the Hellcats alum captioned a snap of Hidalgo in a pastel pink dress ahead of Saturday’s nuptials. “This was taken at my wedding almost 5 years ago and now it’s her turn 😭 I can’t wait to be by your side as you’ve always been for me. I love you Kim!!!”

Scroll down to see Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and more at Brant Daugherty’s wedding to Kim Hidalgo!