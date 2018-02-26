Taking the next step! Brant Daugherty is engaged to Kimberly Hidalgo.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, revealed via Instagram on Monday, February 26, that he popped the question to his girlfriend during their trip to Amsterdam.

“So we have some exciting news to share with everyone… A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me!” he captioned a photo with Hidalgo, who showed off her new ring in the shot. “More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker.”

Hidalgo posted the same photo to her Instagram on Monday, simply writing, “Ok @brantdaugherty, I’ll marry you. 🤗💍.”

The pair, who started dating in October 2016, also shared photos from their aforementioned trip to Amsterdam via Instagram earlier this month.

“Amsterdam for Valentine’s Day 😍,” the Dancing with the Stars alum captioned a video of his hotel room in the Netherlands on February 14.

Daugherty is best known for his roles as Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars and as Sawyer in Fifty Shades Freed, which is currently in theaters. The author of the Fifty Shades trilogy, EL James, congratulated the pair on their engagement. “Fabulous news!!! Congratulations both of you,” she commented on Daugherty’s Instagram.

Hidalgo, who has made guest appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother, also heard from some famous faces about the news. “Yaaaaaaaaas girl,” Ashley Tisdale commented on her photo.

“AHHHHHHHHH” Sarah Hyland wrote.

