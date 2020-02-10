Losing a member of the Grey’s Anatomy family is never easy, but it is something that Jaicy Elliot has quickly learned to accept.

“It’s always sad to see a character leave, but I think that’s the nature of the show,” the actress, who plays Dr. Taryn Helm on the medical drama, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending Mercedes-Benz’s 2020 Academy Awards viewing party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 9. “Shonda [Rhimes] is known for being ruthless, and as amazing characters as she brings to life, she also creates these tragic situations where they die, and I think that, in a way, is enjoyable — well, not die, but leave — and I think that’s part of the show.”

When asked about her costar Justin Chambers’ shocking exit, Elliot told Us, “[Dr. Alex] Karev has been such an iconic character. That’s always kind of a bummer, but I wish him the best. The show must go on.”

Chambers, 49, announced in January that he was leaving the long-running ABC show after 16 seasons.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in statement to Deadline at the time. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Three days after his announcement, the SAG Award nominee told Page Six that he was “very excited” for his next chapter of “life, family, love and friendship.” (He and wife Keisha Chambers, who wed in 1993, share five adult children.)

Multiple eyewitnesses told Us that Chambers made a low-key appearance at the Oscars on Sunday, with one onlooker noting that the actor “was wearing reddish transparent glasses and keeping a low profile.” He did not pose for photographers on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

With reporting by Emily Marcus