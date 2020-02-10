Spotted at the 2020 Oscars … Dr. Alex Karev? Justin Chambers attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, one month after he announced he was leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Us Weekly can confirm.

Two eyewitnesses spotted the 49-year-old actor at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. “He is wearing reddish transparent glasses and keeping a low profile,” one onlooker tells Us. “He was walking around with a male friend.”

Chambers shocked longtime Grey’s Anatomy fans on January 10 when he confirmed he was exiting the series in the middle of season 16.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He concluded: “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Chambers played Alex Karev on the ABC medical drama for nearly 15 years. While his character went to visit his mother during the November 14 episode, the series has yet to further address Karev’s noticeable absence.

Pompeo, for her part, reacted to the news by sharing a Vanity Fair article that called Chambers’ exit one of the shows’ “biggest losses yet.”

“Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔,” the 50-year-old actress wrote.

Days after his departure news, Chambers told reporters he’s looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship” and is “very excited” for what’s next for him. (Chambers and wife Keisha Chambers share five kids: Isabella, Maya, Eva, Jackson, and Kaila.)

“Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride,” he said on January 14. “Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it’s a big chunk of your life.”