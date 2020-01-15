Scrubbing out! Justin Chambers is ready for the next chapter of his life following his departure from Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor revealed in an interview with The New York Post‘s Page Six on Monday, January 13, that he’s looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship” and is “very excited” for what’s next.

“Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride,” he told the publication. “Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it’s a big chunk of your life.”

Chambers, 49, announced in a statement on Friday, January 10, that he would no longer be playing Dr. Alex Karev after 16 seasons on the ABC medical drama.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that’s defined so much of my life,” the actor said in a statement to Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

The Ohio native went on to thank his castmates and the crew of the series including creator Shonda Rhimes and original costars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens for “an extraordinary ride.”

The following day, Pompeo, 50, who plays the series’ lead Dr. Meredith Grey, broke her silence on the shocking news.

The Massachusetts native retweeted a Vanity Fair tweet on Saturday, January 11, that read, “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet,” to which she replied, “Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔.”

The costars have been acting alongside one another since the first episode of the show back in 2005.

While many actors before him have gotten send-off episodes, Us previously reported that Chambers delivered his final lines on the ABC hit two months before confirming his departure from the show. His last episode aired on November 14.

Pompeo, who is also a co-executive producer on the series, was asked last year how she wants the long-running series to end and said her vision includes some of the actors who’ve left Grey Sloan Memorial over the years.

“Well, I can’t really say what I think, because if we really do what I want to do, then that would give it away,” the Catch Me If You Can actress said during a Late Late Show With James Corden appearance in September. “I’d love to have some of the old cast come back. That probably won’t happen, but that would be the most amazing way to [end it].”