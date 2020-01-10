Justin-Chambers’-Final-Episode-of-‘Grey’s-Anatomy’-Has-Already-Aired

Fans have already seen the last of Justin Chambers on Grey’s Anatomy. The 49-year-old actor’s final episode of the ABC series aired two months before he confirmed he was leaving the show, according to TVLine.

The outlet reports that Chambers’ Alex Karev will not be getting an official sendoff on season 16. Viewers may recall that Alex went to visit his ill mother during the November 14 episode of the series. Chambers did not appear in the midseason finale on November 21.

Chambers announced he would not return to Grey’s Anatomy on Friday, January 10. ABC has yet to publicly comment on the news.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in statement to Us Weekly. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers concluded: “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, January 23, for a crossover episode with Station 19. According to the episode description, “Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues” after a car crashed into Joe’s Bar during the midseason finale.

Chambers’ onscreen best friend (Pompeo’s Meredith Grey) and his onscreen wife (Camilla Luddington’s Jo Wilson) have yet to publicly comment on his exit.

Grey’s Anatomy, which has already been renewed for season 17, airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.